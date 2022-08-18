DriveNets continues 'unicorn' trajectory with $262m additional funding

DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, today announced it has secured $262 million in a Series C venture capital funding round, considerably increasing the company's valuation over its January 2021 Series B round. The round was led by D2 Investments with the participation of DriveNets' current investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Pitango…

DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, today announced it has secured $262 million in a Series C venture capital funding round, considerably increasing the company's valuation over its January 2021 Series B round.

The round was led by D2 Investments with the participation of DriveNets' current investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Pitango, D1 Capital, Atreides Management, and Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services.

"DriveNets' approach of building networks like cloud allows telecom providers to take advantage of technological efficiencies available to cloud hyperscalers, such as cloud-native software design and optimal utilization of shared resources across multiple services," said Ido Susan, DriveNets founder and CEO. "This latest round of investment demonstrates our investors' and customers' confidence in us and will enable us to expand the value and global operational support we offer them."

"DriveNets has demonstrated its ability to move the networking industry forward and has gained the trust of tier-1 operators," said Adam Fisher, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "While other solution providers are facing challenging headwinds, DriveNets continues to innovate and execute on its vision to change the future of the networking market."

"DriveNets has already made a big impact in the high-scale networking industry, and its routing solutions are adopted by tier-1 operators for their quality and the innovation they enable," said Aaron Mankovski, Managing Partner at Pitango. "This investment will allow DriveNets to expand its footprint in the market and develop additional offerings."



Strong company performance supports investor confidence

Since its last funding round in 2021, DriveNets has gained significant market traction.

• Growing network traffic running on the DriveNets' Network Cloud solution by 1,000 percent

• Engaging with nearly 100 customers and doubled bookings year over year

• Establishing key strategic partnerships to speed up the deployment of next-generation networks worldwide, including agreements with Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC), EPS Global, Wipro Limited, and KGPCo.

• Growing its overall employee base by 30 percent, significantly expanding its operations and deployment teams, and its global reach.

DriveNets also recently announced the addition of three cloud and networking industry veterans to its leadership team



