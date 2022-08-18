Thursday, 18 August 2022

DriveNets continues 'unicorn' trajectory with $262m additional funding

posted by DriveNets
Wednesday 17 August 22

The funding from this latest round of investment will be used to develop future technology solutions, pursue new business opportunities, and expand the company's global operations and support teams to support growing customer demand

DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, today announced it has secured $262 million in a Series C venture capital funding round, considerably increasing the company's valuation over its January 2021 Series B round.  The round was led by D2 Investments with the participation of DriveNets' current investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Pitango…

DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, today announced it has secured $262 million in a Series C venture capital funding round, considerably increasing the company's valuation over its January 2021 Series B round. 

The round was led by D2 Investments with the participation of DriveNets' current investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Pitango, D1 Capital, Atreides Management, and Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services.
 
"DriveNets' approach of building networks like cloud allows telecom providers to take advantage of technological efficiencies available to cloud hyperscalers, such as cloud-native software design and optimal utilization of shared resources across multiple services," said Ido Susan, DriveNets founder and CEO. "This latest round of investment demonstrates our investors' and customers' confidence in us and will enable us to expand the value and global operational support we offer them."
 
"DriveNets has demonstrated its ability to move the networking industry forward and has gained the trust of tier-1 operators," said Adam Fisher, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "While other solution providers are facing challenging headwinds, DriveNets continues to innovate and execute on its vision to change the future of the networking market."
 
"DriveNets has already made a big impact in the high-scale networking industry, and its routing solutions are adopted by tier-1 operators for their quality and the innovation they enable," said Aaron Mankovski, Managing Partner at Pitango. "This investment will allow DriveNets to expand its footprint in the market and develop additional offerings."
 
Strong company performance supports investor confidence
 
Since its last funding round in 2021, DriveNets has gained significant market traction.
 
• Growing network traffic running on the DriveNets' Network Cloud solution by 1,000 percent
• Engaging with nearly 100 customers and doubled bookings year over year
• Establishing key strategic partnerships to speed up the deployment of next-generation networks worldwide, including agreements with Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC), EPS Global, Wipro Limited, and KGPCo.
• Growing its overall employee base by 30 percent, significantly expanding its operations and deployment teams, and its global reach.
 
DriveNets also recently announced the addition of three cloud and networking industry veterans to its leadership team.

 
Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscribe to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here
 
 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry