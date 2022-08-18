5GAA and 6G-IA sign MoU for V2X technology

Today, the 5G Automotive Association and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) have announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreeing to collaborate on the development of V2X and CAD technologies and their respective ecosystems. The new relationship between the two organisations will see them help increase the communication and collaboration between EU…

Today, the 5G Automotive Association and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) have announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreeing to collaborate on the development of V2X and CAD technologies and their respective ecosystems.

The new relationship between the two organisations will see them help increase the communication and collaboration between EU-funded projects related to connected vehicles, as well as ensuring that results from such projects are capitalised upon by the private sector.

The 6G-IA organisation is focussed primarily on guiding the European telecoms and research communities through the evolution of 5G and towards 6G, bringing together various industry and regulatory players for technology trials and other projects. The organisation’s work includes topics such as standardisation, frequency spectrum, R&D projects, technology skills, and collaboration with vertical industries.

The organisation also represents the private sector in both the 5G Public Private Partnership (5G-PPP) and the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU), in which the European Commission represents the public sector.

This is partnership with the 5GAA the latest in a string of MoU’s signed by 6G-IA this year aimed at guiding the development of 6G and adjacent future technologies, including with the Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium, the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group, and the Association for European Nanoelectronics Activities (AENEAS).

The 5GAA, meanwhile, was created in 2016 to connect the telecoms industry and vehicle manufacturers to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services. The company’s work is largely focussed on the integration of public and private 5G networks with connected vehicles, as well as helping to develop the requisite standards.

The organisation’s membership is understandably diverse, bringing together a wide array of telecoms, technology, and automotive giants, including the likes of Airbus, Apple, AT&T, Ford, General Motors, Intel, and Huawei.

This broad interest in V2X technology should come as no real surprise. While connected vehicle technology is nascent in its current form, the market is predicted to grow at an impressive rate. A recent report by MarketsandMarkets suggested that the global Automotive V2X Market is projected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2022 to $19.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 39.7%.

With such a meteoric rise in connected vehicle technology predicted over the coming decade, this MoU is surely just one of many such partnerships that will be struck in the near future.

