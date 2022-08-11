AT&T Contributes $1M to new Dallas Innovation Alliance program

As part of AT&T’s $2 billion nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide, AT&T is supporting a digital equity initiative led by the Dallas Innovation Alliance (DIA). DIA is a coalition of stakeholders from the City of Dallas, corporations, civic and other organizations, academia and private individuals who are invested in Dallas’ continued evolution as a forward-thinking, innovative, ‘smart’ global city. This contribution will enable DIA to target 10…

As part of AT&T’s $2 billion nationwide commitment to help bridge the digital divide, AT&T is supporting a digital equity initiative led by the Dallas Innovation Alliance (DIA). DIA is a coalition of stakeholders from the City of Dallas, corporations, civic and other organizations, academia and private individuals who are invested in Dallas’ continued evolution as a forward-thinking, innovative, ‘smart’ global city. This contribution will enable DIA to target 10,000 community members with DIA’s new Digital Ambassador program, “Connected Dallas”, a 2-year campaign to promote digital inclusion and internet access in the Dallas community.

“The pandemic has heightened the challenges faced by students, workers and families nationwide who currently lack the connectivity and digital education needed to harness the power of technology in their daily lives,” said Mylayna Albright, AVP, Corporate Social Responsibility at AT&T. “Under-resourced neighborhoods have been hit particularly hard. AT&T is proud to continue our collaboration with DIA and support their new Digital Ambassador program to support more than 10,000 members of our community with digital inclusion education, training and connectivity.”

“Dallas cannot fulfill its potential as a city of innovation if we have communities left out of the technology revolution,” said Jennifer Sanders, Co-Founder and Executive Director, DIA. “Our Digital Ambassador program is a direct response to the needs of our communities and will help us provide support on-the-ground and via phone, text and web, for more than 10,000 members who are at risk of falling behind in an increasingly digital world.”

“As we build for our future in Dallas, it is important for us to work together to bridge the digital divide in our historically underserved and overlooked communities,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “The Digital Ambassador program provides a significant boost to our efforts. Through this program, we can help support our city’s families by giving them access to the educational opportunities, training, and other support they need to succeed in the 21st century economy."

AT&T is making a $2B commitment from 2021-2023 to help bridge the digital divide through affordable broadband offers for both consumers and education institutions, as well as high-quality educational resources and community investment through AT&T Connected Learning, a program to connect students to skills, resources, and opportunities for success in school and in life.

AT&T is committed to connecting more Americans to reliable, high-speed broadband internet in several ways, including expanding and upgrading our network and participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month (up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands) to reduce the cost of broadband service and can be applied to all our AT&T Fiber speed tiers. After you confirm your ACP eligibility, call us at 866-986-0963 to discuss your options and order service. Be sure to have your National Verifier application ID handy when you call.



