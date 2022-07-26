UK govt launches £25m Future Open Networks Research Challenge

Today, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has announced the launch of its new Future Open Networks (FON) Research Challenge, aimed at providing funding to enable universities to work with major RAN vendors on Open RAN R&D. The Challenge will allocate £25 million in funding across numerous university-led projects, aiming to explore the validity and further develop open and interoperable telecoms equipment for 4G and 5G…

The Challenge will allocate £25 million in funding across numerous university-led projects, aiming to explore the validity and further develop open and interoperable telecoms equipment for 4G and 5G. Consortia entering the Challenge must include a university with at least one major RAN vendor, but can also include telecoms operators and enterprise partners.

The government says that the R&D projects will need to be “commercially attractive to large vendors, MNOs and Venture Capitalists”, as well as promoting “diversification in future network architectures”.

The project is part of the government’s £250 million Open Networks R&D Fund, which aims to diversify the vendor ecosystem in the UK, in line with the government’s Telecoms Supply Chain Diversification Strategy.

Other projects initiated as part of the Open Networks R&D Fund include the Future RAN Competition (FRANC), which has already allocated £36 million to 15 projects.

The government’s Supply Chain Diversification Strategy was itself announced in 2020 in the wake of the government’s decision to ban Chinese vendor Huawei from national telecoms networks over security concerns. Additional vendor choice for operators was deemed a necessity and Open RAN quickly became a government favourite as a key technology that could broaden the UK’s vendor ecosystem.

Since then, government support for Open RAN development has gone further still, with a joint statement from the UK government and the nation’s operators at the end of 2021 saying they would work together to ensure that 35% of the UK’s data traffic was carried over Open RAN infrastructure by 2030.

The FON Challenge officially opens on August 2 and participants can submit proposals until October 3. The government will then select the winning projects by October 14

Projects that win funding will begin in 2023 and continue until March 2025.

Alongside the Challenge, the government is also announcing a related international partnership with the government of South Korea focussed on Open RAN development. The agreement will see up to £1.6 million made available to fund a single UK-based consortium that will work alongside a South Korean consortium to collaborate on Open RAN R&D.

In addition, £10 million has today been awarded to launch the UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN), envisaged as a hub for academics looking to access research funding or R&D testing facilities. Digital Catapult, CW (Cambridge Wireless), the University of Bristol, and West Midlands 5G were today announced as the winners to set up the network.

While none of these projects are enormous in scale, they nonetheless represent the UK governments long-term commitment to Open RAN, which could conceivably increase in future if the technology continues to prove itself.



