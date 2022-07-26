India kicks off long-delayed 5G spectrum auction

The operators will be able to bid for spectrum in the 600MHz, 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1.8GHz, 2.1GHz, 2.3GHz, 3.3GHz, and 26GHz bands. Licences awarded will be valid for 20 years, with equal payments expected annually throughout this period. Winning bidders may also choose to surrender the spectrum after 10 years with no further payment obligations. These measures, combined with the scrapping of spectrum usage charge as part of the telecoms relief package announced last year…

The operators will be able to bid for spectrum in the 600MHz, 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1.8GHz, 2.1GHz, 2.3GHz, 3.3GHz, and 26GHz bands.

Licences awarded will be valid for 20 years, with equal payments expected annually throughout this period. Winning bidders may also choose to surrender the spectrum after 10 years with no further payment obligations.

These measures, combined with the scrapping of spectrum usage charge as part of the telecoms relief package announced last year, should allow the operators to bid more freely and significantly ease cash flow requirements.

All three of India’s nationwide mobile operators – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) – are expected to bid, as is data centre specialist Adani Data Networks.

The participation of Adani Data Networks, a subsist of Adani Group, has been something of a headache for the Indian telcos, which have protested the national regulators decision to open the auction to non-telecoms companies in recent months.

Adani has said that it will use any 5G spectrum is gains to offer private networks to enterprise partners, though the Indian operators fear that it could ultimately enter the mobile consumer market, either through launching its own services or by partially or wholly acquiring an existing operator.

For now, however, it seems that Adani will present only a limited threat to the existing operators when it comes to 5G, having made by far the smallest earnest money deposit (EMD) of the four participants, pledging roughly $13 million. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has made the largest EMD (around $1.75 billion), suggesting a very aggressive bidding strategy.

Bharti Airtel has submitted an EMD of around $690 million, while cash-strapped Vodafone Idea has still managed to deposit roughly $280 million, surprising analysts who had suggested the operator would seek to grab the minimum spectrum (likely in the 3.3GHz band) required to provide pan-Indian 5G coverage.

Ultimately, telcos are expected to spend between eight and ten-times their EMD.

All of India’s operators have been in the process of trailing 5G in recent months, primarily using technology from Samsung, Ericsson, and Nokia. The two largest Chinese telecoms equipment vendors, Huawei and ZTE, were notably disallowed from participating.

It should also be noted that Reliance Jio is in the process of creating its own 5G hardware and software, which it hopes it will ultimately be able to export to other markets around the world.

Last year, the Indian government was also imploring the operators to conduct trials using the newly created India-specific 5G standard, called 5Gi. However, despite the standards approval by the International Telecommunication Union, the Indian operators claim that using the new standards could require alternative hardware to that currently in their networks, as well as denying them the benefits of economies of scale that comes with participating in global standards.

The auction is expected to be finished by the end of the month, so we should see the first commercial launch of Indian 5G before the end of the year.



