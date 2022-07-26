Earthquake detection using submarine cables

A 2015 United Nations report estimated that every year, an average of 60,000 people and $4 billion USD in assets are exposed to the global tsunami hazard, which can be triggered by certain types of undersea earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. Over a number of decades, various countries have deployed dedicated tsunami warning systems, like floating buoys, to augment land-based seismic detectors. Seismic waves travel 20 to 30 times faster through the earth&rsquo…

A 2015 United Nations report estimated that every year, an average of 60,000 people and $4 billion USD in assets are exposed to the global tsunami hazard, which can be triggered by certain types of undersea earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. Over a number of decades, various countries have deployed dedicated tsunami warning systems, like floating buoys, to augment land-based seismic detectors.

Seismic waves travel 20 to 30 times faster through the earth’s crust than a tsunami wave, so if they can be detected and localized, it should be possible to determine which coastal areas are at risk and send early warnings. We need detectors in as many locations as possible because, for every 200-km distance between the earthquake’s epicenter and the point of detection, there is an additional one-minute delay to a potential warning.

This is where submarine communication cables can play a part. Initiatives are underway by the Joint Task Force, Science Monitoring And Reliable Telecommunications (JTF SMART) to promote the inclusion of dedicated seismic detection and environmental monitoring sensors in the next generation of submarine cable repeaters. But new cables are deployed at a relatively low rate of perhaps 20 to 30 per year. In contrast, there are hundreds of existing long-distance submarine cables deployed around the world – can something be done retroactively with these cables to turn them into seismic detectors?