G.Network signs Armed Forces Covenant

Full fibre broadband company G.Network has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge to recognise the contribution of serving personnel, both regular and reservists, veterans and military families. G.Network is proud to support its staff who have served their country, or continue to serve as reservists. G.Network has a specific ex-military recruitment and support pathway…

Full fibre broadband company G.Network has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a pledge to recognise the contribution of serving personnel, both regular and reservists, veterans and military families. G.Network is proud to support its staff who have served their country, or continue to serve as reservists.

G.Network has a specific ex-military recruitment and support pathway. Veterans often demonstrate an ability to thrive in fast-paced and quickly-changing environments, which is a perfect fit for a fast-growing company like G.Network. The company currently employs a number of veterans, and is actively recruiting for more.

G.Network offers training opportunities for members of the Armed Forces community who are looking for a telecoms career. G.Network operates its own Fibre Academy to train service leavers and reservists to become fully qualified fibre engineers in a matter of months. Ex-military applicants who have completed their CNCI Fibre and COPT courses with CNet training are guaranteed an interview with the company.

In addition, the company supports staff who become reservists. In doing so, it teaches them transferrable skills that are useful in their military duties.

“We want to help Armed Forces personnel in their transition to civilian life,” commented Stephanie Ashmore, G.Network Chief Talent Officer. “We see skills and commitment in veterans that are a fantastic fit for G.Network. In return, we can offer them fulfilling, challenging careers.”

“Everyone owes our Armed Forces a debt of gratitude. We are very proud of the veterans and serving personnel that we employ, and we hope to build a thriving Armed Forces network in the years ahead.”

Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Leo Docherty said, “The Armed Forces Covenant is a fantastic initiative that provides support to our service leavers and veterans by helping them find employment.

“I am delighted G Network have signed up. This is an excellent opportunity for those who have served our nation’s military and recognises that the military gives you skills for life.”

The full text of the Covenant can be found here . Liam Connor, G.Network Head of Field Engineering, has set out his journey from the Forces to fibre, here: https://www.g.network/from-the-forces-to-fibre-an-interview-with-head-of-field-engineering-liam-connor