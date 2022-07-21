The 5G MEC Industry Summit at the Win-Win Huawei Innovation Week focuses on industry profound insights and successful experiences on multi-access edge computing from well-known analysts, operators and industries globally. You will learn the industry trends, key technologies and business success of 5G MEC…

- 5G dedicated network deployment sees steady growth globally

- Hyper-distributed, fully-connected MEC enables new 5G businesses

- Successful 5G dedicated network practices in China can be used for global reference

Agenda: 21st July (GMT+8) 16:00-16:05: Unlock New Business Value with Ultra-Distributed, Fully Connected MEC - Leo Ma, President of Cloud Core Network Marketing Dept., Huawei 16:05-16:15: 5G and MEC to Unleash New Market Opportunities - Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst, Private Networks and Enterprise 5G, Omdia 16:15-16:25: PNI-NPN Fuels Dedicated Industry Network Deployment, Driving More B2B Success - Tan Feng, 5GtoB Product Director of Cloud Core Network, Huawei 16:25-16:35: China Unicom: 5G Dedicated Network Deployment Sees Steady Growth - Chen Dan, 5G Industry Director of Government and Enterprise Dept, China Unicom 16:35-16:45: Advance MEC Technology, Enable More Services with Ubiquitous Computing Power - Zhang Hao, Director of Network and IT Technology Research Dept., China Mobile Research Institute 16:45-16:55: China Telecom: 5G Fuels Industry Digitalization in the Greater Bay Area - Li Bin, Deputy Director of 5G Application Innovation Center, China Telecom Shenzhen 16:55-17:05: Guangdong Mobile: Innovative Practice of Mobile VPN - Shen Wenkai, Vice President of Planning and Construction Department, China Mobile Guangdong 17:05-17:15: Guangdong Unicom: Innovative Practice of Multi-Campus Private Network - Pan Guixin, Vice President of 5G Innovation Center, China Unicom Guangdong

17:15-17:25: Laying a 5G MEC Infrastructure Foundation That Converges OICT to Empower Industry Digital Transformation - Tong Hailan, Senior Director of 5G B2B Business, Zhejiang Mobile

17:25-17:35: 5G2B Business Strategy Sharing of UAE e& - Ayman Magdy Abousenna, Director of Mobile Broadband & 5G Planning, UAE e&