Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone set to bring 4G to customers on London Underground

The announcement means that customers of all four of the UK’s major MNO’s will be able to access 4G and 5G-ready mobile connectivity on the Tube network.

In June 2021, BAI Communications was awarded a 20-year contract by Transport for London (TfL) to deliver mobile connectivity on the London Underground.

Progress towards delivering 4G connectivity across the Tube network is already being made. A previous pilot section on the eastern end of the Jubilee Line was successfully transferred to BAI earlier in 2022. A further 5 stations are expected to go live within the next 6 months.

BAI’s neutral host network will also host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN).

Billy D’Arcy, CEO of BAI Communications UK, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 to our network and to reach another key milestone in our work to build a backbone of connectivity across the capital. Staying connected is more important than ever, and we are proud to be working with our partners to offer 5G-ready connectivity which will transform the way people move and work in the capital, allowing them to travel more smartly, safely, and securely.”

Shashi Verma, Chief Technology Officer at TfL, also commented: “Mobile connectivity across the stations and tunnels across the Tube network will help our customers stay connected more easily as well as work, shop and stay in touch on the move. I’m delighted that all four major mobile operators are set to provide high-speed, uninterrupted 4G coverage on the Tube. We are working hard with BAI Communications to get the next stations completed by the end of the year so our customers can benefit as soon as possible.”