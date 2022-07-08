CityFibre appoints new CDIO to its executive team

Earlier this week, UK full fibre builder CityFibre announced the appointment of Vicky Higgin as Chief Digital and Information Officer and Executive Director. Vicky joins CityFibre from National Highways where she has been working as CDIO until now. …

Earlier this week, UK full fibre builder CityFibre announced the appointment of Vicky Higgin as Chief Digital and Information Officer and Executive Director. Vicky joins CityFibre from National Highways where she has been working as CDIO until now.

The role of CDIO has been newly created at CityFibre and will see Vicky steer the company’s long-term IT strategy. In a press release announcing the appointment , CityFibre outlined the role as focusing on supporting “the business in its drive to deliver an industry-leading ordering, installation and service management experience for its wholesale customers”.

Prior to her role at Highways England, Vicky has worked in various roles at National Grid, most recently as CIO & VP IT Transformation.

Commenting on her appointment, Vicky said: “It’s a fantastic time to be joining a company growing at such a phenomenal rate. There is a huge opportunity for CityFibre to put in place an IT framework that futureproofs it for the next decade and offers our customers a level of service they can’t find elsewhere on the market. I am looking forward to working with every team at CityFibre and placing IT enablement at the heart of our future-thinking mindset.”

Greg Mesch, Chief Executive Officer at CityFibre added: “We're building a digital infrastructure platform that sets a new standard in the market and our IT strategy is critical as we deliver that vision. That’s why we’re delighted to welcome Vicky to CityFibre’s management team. Vicky’s experience of leading innovative IT transformation projects in infrastructure businesses couldn't be better suited to our business and speed of development.”