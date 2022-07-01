Startup Stories - Go West

Friday, 01 July 2022

Friday 01 July 22

Receiving Code Powers in April was a welcome boost to the ISP on a mission to help bridge the digital divide

Tell us about your start up
RunFibre is an internet service provider in the West of UK that is rolling out fibre infrastructure and partnering with other fibre operators to reduce the digital divide.

What is your USP?
We work collaboratively with communities, other ISPs, and carriers to serve the hardest to reach areas.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?
RunFibre have a good relationship within the industry and because of this we are able to bring partners together to work more collaboratively.

How have you got to your current stage of development?
RunFibre's leadership team represents a unique combination that could be a first for an ISP of our nature. The CEO of our company is a highly driven individual with years of experience in the industry. Together with our CTO's vast experience in software and programming, we have been able to accelerate growth while keeping costs extremely low.

Why did you establish the business?
We launched RunFibre to help bridge the digital divide in our region. We have a passion for connecting the people and properties that have been left out by other providers.

What does the future hold for your business?
We will be expanding our rural rollout in rural South Gloucestershire & Wiltshire, where we will help more rural hamlets access help from DCMS's Rural Voucher Scheme.

HEADQUARTERS: South Gloucestershire
NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 8
LAST FUNDING TYPE: Privately funded
WEBSITE: www.runfibre.co.uk
FOUNDERS:
David Swanston - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer 
Curtis Barnett - Chief technology Officer 
Michael Swanston

