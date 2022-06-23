Australian businesses connected in days not weeks

Telstra Wholesale’s communication service provider (CSP) customers are now able to provision ethernet connectivity in just days, and whilst fibre is still be provisioned, thanks to new capabilities offered by ADVA’s Rapid Mobile Activation service.



The wholesale part of the Telstra Mobile Network is using the ADVA edge solution with zero-touch provisioning to enable instant revenue generation by deploying services in days instead of weeks or months.



Glenn Osborne of Telstra InfraCo explained “Our new Rapid Mobile Activation is changing the way our customers deliver business internet and other services. Using the power of our mobile network and the LTE capabilities of ADVA’s edge solution, we’re making it quick and easy for CSPs to meet booming demand for enterprise connectivity. We’re also creating another layer of redundancy for enhanced availability”.



Across Australia CSP’s can now install their customer premises equipment using ethernet over mobile, giving users access to services before the fibre is even provisioned, and then once fibre is in place, the mobile service becomes a backup in the event of a fibre outage.



Osborne went on to stress the benefits to businesses “that are moving locations or need connectivity sooner and value the added resilience of mobile backup, which will prove invaluable as they digitize their operations.”



Erik Lindberg, VP of sales, APAC at ADVA said “Telstra Wholesale is streamlining activation processes while also making connectivity more robust. At a time when IoT technology is coming into its own, the new service will open-up a world of opportunities across a wide range of industries.”