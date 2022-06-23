Jurassic Fibre connects 100,000 premises in South West England

South West based full fibre provider, Jurassic Fibre, has announced this week that it has passed the milestone of 100,000 premises reached. This landmark achievement brings Jurassic Fibre one step closer to its target of connecting 500,000 homes and businesses across the South West of England by 2025…

Since its launch in 2019, Jurassic Fibre has invested over £100 million rolling out its FTTP network to underserved communities in Dorset, Devon, Somerset, and Cornwall. Its network now covers 20 towns in the region with a further 10 locations due to be connected in the coming months.

Commenting on the achievement, Jurassic Fibre’s CEO Michael Maltby said: “The achievement, most significantly, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to deliver on our ambition to give the South West the best digital infrastructure in the UK. The pandemic has highlighted a simple truth; that communities, that are not connected to fibre in the 21st century, will be condemned to slow decline just as much as those in the 19th Century that were by passed by the railways.”

The news was welcomed by Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon whose region has seen 20,000 premises being connected by Jurassic Fibre’s network expansion. He added: “Connecting more communities to full-fibre broadband is a priority and Jurassic Fibre’s investment in East Devon is a real success story. With more people working from home and businesses selling online, full-fibre broadband in our cities, towns and rural areas is an essential part of modern life. I will continue to work with communities to improve much-needed digital connectivity across East Devon.”