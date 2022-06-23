BT doubles down on AIOps with Dynatrace, targets self-healing systems by 2025

BT Digital today announced plans to consolidate all of BT Group’s application monitoring on the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform as part of a new service management stack. Dynatrace will be deployed across the Group, with a goal to dramatically simplify, add intelligence to, and ultimately automate, service operations within BT in a new AIOps model, supported by BT’s recently announced work with ServiceNow .



“Dynatrace, coupled with ServiceNow, gives us precise insight into our technology estate and consolidates all data in a single pane of glass,” comments Jim Dempsey, Director of Service at BT. “It will let us improve predictability and drive faster resolutions, driving better customer experience.”



With the integration of Dynatrace, our teams will benefit from the consolidation of all data from across our multicloud environment, including fault detection, giving end-to-end visibility across the service path for any given customer need. In addition, Dynatrace AI and automation provide a deeper understanding of digital services, deriving signals from noise with root cause, and delivering resilient operations for all applications and microservices. This allows us to build early prediction and remediation through the previously announced investments in ServiceNow – an estate that heals itself in real time.



Dynatrace has already started adding value to our teams. In initial rollouts, Dynatrace was able to identify issues in real time, instead of 30 minutes after the fact, as was standard in the old paradigm. The deep observability and advanced AIOps capabilities delivered by Dynatrace have reduced mean time to identify faults, ahead of self-healing capabilities being deployed, well ahead of the target reduction of 50%. The expectation is that this will drive cumulative internal savings of £28m by 2027, in addition to a previously identified £25m of value from the ServiceNow implementation.



Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace, says: “The Dynatrace platform’s unique approach combines deep observability, runtime application security, and advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data. We are thrilled to work with the BT Group’s digital teams to simplify service operations and build a self-healing system, including automated closed-loop remediation with ServiceNow. The result will free BT’s teams from manual tasks, so they can focus on accelerating digital transformation to deliver consistently better business outcomes.”