Vodafone targets growth with network upgrades focusing on scalability and agility

Vodafone have signed a multi-year agreement with Oracle with an aim of modernising their European IT infrastructure and accelerating its transition to the cloud.



A broad range of systems will be migrated to dedicated fully managed regions of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) that will be deployed in Vodafone’s main data centres managing its European IT and network operations.



This will enable the operator to flexibly modernise, manage and automate systems including thousands of Oracle databases and support and scale OSS and BSS systems, including CRM and order management.



The collaboration is in line with Vodafone’s Tech 2025 goals which include reducing time-to-market of its services, providing stand-out customer experiences through always-on services, and reducing operational costs through automation.



Scott Petty, Chief Digital & IT Officer, Vodafone said “As Vodafone focuses on growth, data is key to how we evolve our business, build new capabilities, and innovate to meet the needs of our customers. Our collaboration with Oracle supports our vision of becoming a technology communications company,”



He further went on to explain “The flexibility offered by OCI enables us to build a robust, secure, and extensible cloud platform in our own data centers, while also providing the operational agility and scalability required to support the growth and diversification of our business.”



Jonathan Tikochinsky, executive vice president, global strategic clients, Oracle said “We are looking forward to partnering with one of the telecom sector’s digital trailblazers as we help shape the next generation of communication services and business models,”



Vodafone were praised by Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for being a telecom company at the forefront of “reimagining their business models to innovate and monetize new opportunities at speed and at scale”.



