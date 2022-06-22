New subsea cable to link Greece and Egypt

A new subsea link between Greece and Egypt is on the card after Telecom Egypt signed Heads of Agreement with a subsidiary of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) of Greece, Grid Telecom.



The link will actually be an extension of a subsea cable system, which is currently being laid across the Mediterranean Sea and will provide a new reliable telecommunications corridor interconnecting Africa, Asia and Europe – addressing increasing traffic demand between the three. The link will provide the shortest route across the Mediterranean basin to the Balkans as well as improving connectivity to the likes of Genoa and Marseilles.



The Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, Adel Hamed, commented:

“With the increasing demand for connectivity regionally and around the globe, Telecom Egypt is working on improving and extending its international network and continuously investing in new cables. Our collaboration with Grid Telecom will increase our network's resiliency and reach.”



The Chairman and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis, stated:

"The Southeast Mediterranean incubates major synergies that will contribute to the wider region's emergence as a significant hub for both data and energy. In this context, with the fact that Egypt is a key hub location for all subsea cables from East to West, we are very pleased that the cooperation between IPTO's subsidiary Grid Telecom and Telecom Egypt, will bring a new international route that will enhance the strategic role of Crete island as a neutral open-access node on the intersection of three continents."