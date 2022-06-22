The Institute of Telecoms Professionals (ITP) appoints Charlotte Goodwill as CEO to drive the UK’s digital talent pipeline

The Institute of Telecoms Professionals (ITP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlotte Goodwill as its new CEO. Starting in June 2022, Charlotte will focus on diversifying the digital workforce and serving as a voice for the industry. Charlotte’s appointment follows the passing of Crissi Williams in March 2022.



Joining the organisation in 2017, Charlotte previously held the role of Head of Apprenticeships where she was responsible for addressing the UK technical skills gap within the telecoms and digital industries – growing the ITP’s apprenticeship scheme by over 75%. She also worked alongside Crissi to implement the ITP’s Female First campaign to attract women to specific organisations. This has resulted in a workforce where 36% of engineers in ITP partner companies are women, compared to only 18% industry-wide. More recently, Charlotte worked with Crissi to launch ITP’s new initiative, #challengeperceptions, encouraging employers to hire based on personality and train the skills.



Charlotte commented, “I am pleased to be able to continue Crissi’s good work and realise her vision for The ITP to be a voice for the industry and an advocate for apprenticeships and career development. It’s thanks to the support and guidance gained from working closely with her over the past five years that I am taking up this new challenge. I am looking forward to pushing the agenda of increasing diversity in our industry, supporting our members and challenging perceptions around careers in IT and telecoms.”



With a commercial background, Charlotte joined the ITP to grow the Level 3 & 4 Digital Apprenticeship standards across businesses, and to encourage companies to grow their IT, technical and engineering teams through apprenticeships. She advises on funding, strategy and recruitment and has supported hundreds of apprentices kick-start their careers. Despite working full time and raising a young family, last year she graduated from the Open University after six years of studying with a BSc first class honors degree in psychology and counselling.



Kevin Paige, ITP Chairman, added, “We are delighted to appoint Charlotte to the position of CEO for the ITP. Charlotte has been a key member of the ITP team for the last five years and instrumental in developing the ITP’s apprenticeship scheme. She holds the same passion and drive as all of us at the ITP to do all we can to help address the UK technical skills gap by ensuring everyone, from whatever background, has an opportunity to perform a role in our fantastic industry. Charlotte has a deep understanding of how we can future-proof our industry. She also has strong connections with our industry partners and the cohorts of successful apprentices we have helped secure new careers.”



