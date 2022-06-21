Control towers - who will win the battle for DT's tower unit?

Back in May Total Telecom reported that Brookfield Asset Management and Cellnex were eyeing up Deutsche Telekom’s towers business, but whilst discussions have continued another bidder has come forwards on they may not be the last…

A binding offer for a controlling stake in the Euro's 20 billion Deutsche Telekom towers business has now been put forwards by a consortium of KKR & Co., Global Infrastructure Partners and Stonepeak Partners and, according to those knowledgeable in the matter, there could be other bidders including Vantage Towers AG and, according to Bloomberg, investment firm DigitalBridge Group Inc.



Cellnex are already the largest mast operator in Europe, with Germany is the only major European market where they currently don't have a presence. However competition is increasingly fierce with PE firms seeing telecoms infrastructure as a safe way to generate steady, long-term returns, whilst under pressure telco's see them as a reliable way to raise cash and cut the bill for new network investments.

