Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Connecting America: the Total Telecom roundup of broadband progression

By Total Telecom staff
Monday 20 June 22

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the USA promises to see billions invested in broadband and bridging the digital divide. Total Telecom are keeping track of events by pulling together a timeline from multiple news sources, here, in one location. If you are interested in a more in-depth look at how progress is being made, check out our new Connected America event.

20 June 2022
State of New York unveils broadband map - Inside Towers

18 June 2022
Hargray Fiber expands fiber Internet to Hinesville, GA - TelecomLead.com

17 June 2022
Biden aims to train more broadband workers to fend off labor crunch - Fierce Telecom

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion - Government Technology

16 June 2022
Shentel Expanding its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network to Delaware - KLTV

Texas Broadband Plan Could Connect 2.8M Unserved Households - Government Technology

13 June 2022
Ohio State hosts first meeting for statewide broadband and 5G partnership - Ohio State News

11 June 2022
West Virginia Working To Avoid Past Broadband Mistakes - The Intelligencer

