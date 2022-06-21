Connecting America: the Total Telecom roundup of broadband progression

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the USA promises to see billions invested in broadband and bridging the digital divide. Total Telecom are keeping track of events by pulling together a timeline from multiple news sources…
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the USA promises to see billions invested in broadband and bridging the digital divide. Total Telecom are keeping track of events by pulling together a timeline from multiple news sources, here, in one location.
20 June 2022
State of New York unveils broadband map - Inside Towers
18 June 2022
Hargray Fiber expands fiber Internet to Hinesville, GA - TelecomLead.com
17 June 2022
Biden aims to train more broadband workers to fend off labor crunch - Fierce Telecom
Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion - Government Technology
16 June 2022
Shentel Expanding its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network to Delaware - KLTV
Texas Broadband Plan Could Connect 2.8M Unserved Households - Government Technology
13 June 2022
Ohio State hosts first meeting for statewide broadband and 5G partnership - Ohio State News
11 June 2022
West Virginia Working To Avoid Past Broadband Mistakes - The Intelligencer
