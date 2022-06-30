Connecting America: The Total Telecom roundup of broadband development

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the USA promises to see billions invested in broadband and bridging the digital divide. Total Telecom are keeping track of events by pulling together a timeline from multiple news sources, here, in one location. If you are interested in a more in…
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the USA promises to see billions invested in broadband and bridging the digital divide. Total Telecom are keeping track of events by pulling together a timeline from multiple news sources, here, in one location. If you are interested in a more in-depth look at how progress is being made, check out our new Connected America event.
30 June 2022
Construction Begins at Quantum Loophole’s Frederick Data Center Campus - Inside Towers
28 June 2022
Verizon delivers faster connections to 64 Native American reservations in 13 states - LightReading
27 June 2022
Clearwave Fiber Begins Buildout of Fiber Internet in Lansing, KS - PR Newswire
24 June 2022
Broadband internet provider Conterra expanding, investing nearly $10M now, $12M later in Union County - WRAL TechWire
Connectbase welcomes NYC's Skywire Networks to Connected World platform - telecompaper
22 June 2022
Highline Commences Next Phase of Fiber Internet Expansion in Lumberton, Texas - Telecompetitor
20 June 2022
FPB wins $8 million in grants to fund broadband for unserved - The State Journal (Kentucky)
State of New York unveils broadband map - Inside Towers
18 June 2022
Hargray Fiber expands fiber Internet to Hinesville, GA - TelecomLead.com
17 June 2022
Biden aims to train more broadband workers to fend off labor crunch - Fierce Telecom
Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion - Government Technology
16 June 2022
Shentel Expanding its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network to Delaware - KLTV
Texas Broadband Plan Could Connect 2.8M Unserved Households - Government Technology
13 June 2022
Ohio State hosts first meeting for statewide broadband and 5G partnership - Ohio State News
11 June 2022
West Virginia Working To Avoid Past Broadband Mistakes - The Intelligencer
