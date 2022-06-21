How will Medusa, the longest cable in the Mediterranean, boost connectivity between Southern Europe and Northern Africa?

In the framework of the Submarine Networks EMEA international congress (17 and 18 May 2022), Norman Albi, CEO of AFR-IX telecom, explains the keys to one of the company's most important projects…

In the framework of the Submarine Networks EMEA international congress (17 and 18 May 2022), Norman Albi, CEO of AFR-IX telecom, explains the keys to one of the company's most important projects: Medusa, the longest submarine fibre optic cable in the Mediterranean, which will be operational in 2024.

As Norman explains, Medusa will connect Southern Europe with Northern Africa with more than 8,700 km submarine cable from Portugal to Egypt to cover the least connected area of the Mediterranean. And it will do so with the singularity of being an open access and open cable, that is, with no restrictions on access to all Medusa's landing stations for any operator (the latter always subject to local regulations in each country).

To hear what Normal had to say in full, please see the full interview below:

ABOUT AFR-IX TELECOM

FR-IX telecom is an infrastructure and telecommunications operator, founded in 2013, with headquarters in Barcelona and European capital. It has the largest pan-African Metro Ethernet network and provides Internet access in more than 60 countries in Africa, thanks to terrestrial and submarine cables and more than 60 POPs. To find out more, please visit - https://afr-ix.com/