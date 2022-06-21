Tuesday, 21 June 2022

How will Medusa, the longest cable in the Mediterranean, boost connectivity between Southern Europe and Northern Africa?

Monday 20 June 22

In the framework of the Submarine Networks EMEA international congress (17 and 18 May 2022), Norman Albi, CEO of AFR-IX telecom, explains the keys to one of the company's most important projects…

In the framework of the Submarine Networks EMEA international congress (17 and 18 May 2022), Norman Albi, CEO of AFR-IX telecom, explains the keys to one of the company's most important projects: Medusa, the longest submarine fibre optic cable in the Mediterranean, which will be operational in 2024.

As Norman explains, Medusa will connect Southern Europe with Northern Africa with more than 8,700 km submarine cable from Portugal to Egypt to cover the least connected area of the Mediterranean. And it will do so with the singularity of being an open access and open cable, that is, with no restrictions on access to all Medusa's landing stations for any operator (the latter always subject to local regulations in each country).

To hear what Normal had to say in full, please see the full interview below:

 

