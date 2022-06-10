Sampath the disrupter aims to shake things up at Verizon

The empty seat at Verizon Business left by Tami Erwin who announced her departure last month will be filled from 1 July by the promotion of Chief Revenue Officer Sowmyanarayan Sampath to CEO - see the full annoucement here.



Sampath has been with Verizon since 2014, joining from The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he served for nine years as partner and managing director.



He comes to his new role majoring on his “diverse background, a mindset to constantly learn and a mission to lead with kindness and integrity during this critical moment of radical digitization for our customers,”



Sampath will report directly to Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO who said “Given Sampath’s distinguished Verizon tenure, this will be a seamless transition and I expect him to continue the business momentum.”



This promotion will inevitably see Sampath front and centre in the efforts to drive forwards the US digital economy. To discover more about delivering America’s connected future join Total Telecom for Connected America in Dallas in March 2023 – Find out more here