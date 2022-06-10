Liberty Global looks to Vodafone to fill senior leadership role

Previously CNO for Germany at Vodafone, Madalina Suceveanu joined Liberty Global in April and has now been announced as Managing Director, Mobile & Cloud Technology.



This important new role reports into Global Chief Technology Officer Enrique Rodriguez and is responsible for developing Liberty Global’s fixed mobile convergence strategy which has contributed to a number of important recent transactions including the merger of Virgin Media and O2 in the UK and acquisition of Sunrise in Switzerland.



Enrique Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer, Liberty Global, said: ‘Madalina is a senior technology executive of the highest standing and we’re thrilled that she is joining us in this newly-created role. We look forward to benefiting from her vast experience as we continue to develop our strategy to deliver even more innovation for customers and partners.’



In addition to senior roles at Vodafone, Madalina was formerly a board member at Siro (Ireland) and held senior positions at Orange, rising to CTO for Orange Romania.