Orange Poland signs 10-year network expansion deal with Nokia

Nokia today announced that it has won a ten-year extension to its contract with Orange Polska (Orange). The move will support Orange’s strategy of delivering best-in-class services to its customers. Under the contract, Nokia will upgrade all existing networks including equipment supporting phasing out Orange&rsquo…

Nokia today announced that it has won a ten-year extension to its contract with Orange Polska (Orange). The move will support Orange’s strategy of delivering best-in-class services to its customers.

Under the contract, Nokia will upgrade all existing networks including equipment supporting phasing out Orange’s 3G network and infrastructural solutions enabling reallocating the frequencies to enhance its 4G coverage and capacity. This network refresh is scheduled to continue until 2025. Nokia will also supply equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and 5G Massive MIMO antennas for the operator’s 5G solution that covers all deployment scenarios from dense-urban capacity to wide-area coverage.

Nokia will also deliver equipment supporting C-Band spectrum when it is made available in Poland. C-Band spectrum, between 3.4 GHz and 3.8 GHz, is a crucial resource for operators to offer the best mix of 5G network capacity and coverage to subscribers. These solutions will support Orange’s network leadership while delivering superior connectivity and capacity to its customers. Nokia will also provide services, including digital deployment, technical support for operations and maintenance, as well as professional services.

Nokia has a long-standing partnership with Orange which has included the supply of all radio technologies. Nokia also has global R&D facilities with thousands of engineers in Wroclaw and Krakow.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This extension to our existing contract is a demonstration of the ongoing success of our partnership with Orange Polska as well as their trust in our technology. I look forward to seeing this collaboration deepen as we look to deliver 5G services across Poland including in mid-band C-Band spectrum which will offer enhanced coverage and capacity to their customers.”

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscribe to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here

Also in the news:

Malaysian telcos continue to clash with govt over 5G

Amdocs buys Mycom OSI in $188m deal

Lithuania begins long-awaited 5G spectrum auction