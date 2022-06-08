Ex-Openreach MD to become G.Network CEO

Last month, G.Network announced that its CEO and co-founder, Sasho Veselinski, would be stepping down from the business for “personal reasons” with immediate effect. The company’s COO and fellow co-founder, David Sangster, has since been acting as interim CEO while the company searched for a full…

Last month, G.Network announced that its CEO and co-founder, Sasho Veselinski, would be stepping down from the business for “personal reasons” with immediate effect.

The company’s COO and fellow co-founder, David Sangster, has since been acting as interim CEO while the company searched for a full-time successor.

Today, the company appears to have done just that, announcing that Kevin Murphy, formerly the managing director of Openreach’s Fibre and Network Delivery team, will be stepping into the role.

“We are delighted to have attracted a leading industry figure to G.Network. Kevin’s deep industry knowledge and first-class leadership credentials will be highly beneficial as G.Network moves into a new phase of growth. We are looking forward to welcoming Kevin to G.Network in the coming weeks,” said G.Network chairman Sean Williams.

Prior to his work at Openreach, Murphy had worked for BT for around 8 years in a variety of roles, including as MD of Customer Service and as a director of the company’s operations surrounding the 2012 Olympic Games, held in London.

Murphy will begin the role at G.Network on July 4.

“I am extremely proud to be joining a company that is making a real difference to Londoners,” said Murphy. “Having previously lived in London for over 20 years and worked in the capital all my career, I have seen how vital fast, reliable connectivity is to everyone who lives and works here. I am really looking forward to working with the G.Network team to bring full fibre to millions of Londoners in the years ahead.”

The outgoing Veselinski had helped found G.Network back in 2016 and, since then, has seen the alternative fibre network provider grow to cover over 400,000 premises, primarily in London.

At the end of 2020, the company announced it would invest £1 billion in fibre deployment, aiming to increase its total coverage to 1.4 million premises by the end of 2026.

