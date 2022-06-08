Telecom Egypt and Etisalat Misr strike six deals worth $912.5m

Today, Telecom Egypt and Etisalat Misr have announced a number of new partnerships cumulatively worth EGP17 billion ($912.5 million). The agreements largely focus on allowing Etisalat to offer customers commercial services using Telecom Egypt’s network, with the largest deal, valued at around $670 million…

The agreements largely focus on allowing Etisalat to offer customers commercial services using Telecom Egypt’s network, with the largest deal, valued at around $670 million, being a 10-year network access agreement.

Additional agreements included a fibre-to-the-site deal, with Telecom Egypt agreeing to provide the fibre infrastructure for Etisalat’s mobile towers, and a modification to their existing roaming agreement from 2017, making it more flexible and better able to handle with Etisalat’s increased demand.

"We are very happy to have signed these agreements with Etisalat Misr, as this step fosters the cooperation between both companies to best serve their customers. Over the past years, we have been investing heavily in upgrading our backbone network and we are working on maximizing the returns on our infrastructure investment and continue to serve the local telecom market," said Adel Hamed, MD and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

Etisalat says it will invest over EGP5 billion ($270 million) to expand its network in Egypt in 2022, increasing its year-on-year investment in the business by 15%.

“We are keen on investing in further strengthening and upgrading our network to meet the needs of Egypt's market for data usage. Such investments will positively reflect in the quality of services provided to end users and comes in-line with the country's digital transformation strategy as well as our mission to enrich people's lives,” explained Hazem Metwally, Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Misr. “During the upcoming period, these agreements will play an integral role in the company's solutions that will be introduced for the first time in the Egyptian market."

In related news, Telecom Egypt recently announced a new deal with Etisalat’s Saudi Arabian unit to build a new submarine cable between the two countries, linking them directly for the first time.

