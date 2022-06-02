Etisalat and Telecom Egypt team up for new submarine cable

The MoU was signed in Riyadh by Eng. Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, and Adel Hamed, Managing Director, and CEO of Telecom Egypt. The agreement explores various new ways to connect international capacity to Europe in the west, through Telecom Egypt's network, and to the GCC in the east, through Mobily's network, which is made possible by expanding the two companies' networks and connecting them to neighboring countries…

The MoU was signed in Riyadh by Eng. Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, and Adel Hamed, Managing Director, and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

The agreement explores various new ways to connect international capacity to Europe in the west, through Telecom Egypt's network, and to the GCC in the east, through Mobily's network, which is made possible by expanding the two companies' networks and connecting them to neighboring countries.

The establishment of the new cable system aims to meet the rising communication traffic and the large demand for such services between KSA and Egypt.

"By adopting cutting-edge technologies, we continue to expand our infrastructure and scale our capabilities across the KSA and the wider region," said Eng. Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily. "We are confident that our strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt will help achieve our goals."

Thamer A. AlFadda, Senior Vice, President Wholesale & Carrier Services, said: "The MoU is part of Mobliy's efforts to enhance its global infrastructure, aiming to establish the KSA as a leading international hub for communication services and data traffic, which contributes to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

Adel Hamed, The Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, added: "We are pleased to build this strategic collaboration with Mobily, which helps increase the scale and reach of our networks, and adds more connections with the KSA."

Seif Allah Mounib, Vice President, Chief International & Wholesale Officer at Telecom Egypt: "The MoU lays the foundation of a fruitful and growing collaboration with Mobily, as well as adding to our cutting-edge international infrastructure."

Mobily follows a leading approach aiming to empower the digital economy and offer advanced digital solutions in-line with Saudi Vision 2030. This further cements Mobliy's reliability, agility, and competitiveness, it also contributes to the company's efforts to bolster the growth of the communication sector and digital economy in the Kingdom. Telecom Egypt is the preferred partner for subsea cable owners worldwide, offering advanced infrastructure both locally and globally, with +140 landing stations across +60 countries.

Mobliy also continuously focuses on scaling subsea cables using cutting-edge technologies, which is reflected clearly by investing in subsea cables, in addition to recently joining two new consortiums to increase global capacity and presence, and cement the leading position of the Saudi communication sector globally.

