Startup Stories: Customer satisfaction starts before the first connection is made

Tell us about your start up

We are a Street Works consultancy, delivering a management, coordination and planning package to our clients. We are based in Southampton, but work on contracts all over the UK. We have a growing reputation of going the extra mile to meet targets for our clients, adding that personal touch along the way. We work tirelessly to build and maintain relationships with all parties, from Local/ Highway Authorities, Works Promotor, traffic management, contract managers, site agents, supervisors and gangers. We also have robust processes in place to minimise the risk of Fixed Penalty Notices and Section 74 overstays.



What is your USP?

We tailor our business to the requirements of each client. We work remotely but can provide full back-office support to offer Project and Street Works management, supply a Daily Whereabouts and source Stats/ Utility Prints/ Safe Digs for any location in the UK. We can now offer site surveying of existing and planned infrastructure. Ad-hoc office or site visits and meetings can also be arranged, should there be a need to meet with an Local Authority



What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

We have direct contact with Internet Service Providers and builders of Full Fibre infrastructure.



How have you got to your current stage of development?

The founder has grown the business gradually over time, building many relationships with clients and colleagues, and getting recommendations and referrals following on from that. We are looking to increase our exposure and profile to become the primary Street Works solution provider.



Why did you establish the business?

A decade ago, I was fortunate to land a coordination role on the Street Works team of a very well-established civil engineering company, delivering services across multiple utility sectors, including telecommunications, gas, power, water, renewable energy and rail. I worked my way up through the organisation to become a Team Leader. I then had the opportunity to work for a more recently established company, dedicated to managing the sewer contract for a water supplier. I was then approached by another very well-established Tier 1 contractor, to work on a large telecoms project in the south. Finally, around 6 years ago, I was presented with an opportunity to work on a Highways England build and another Tier 1 contractor. This is where I established my Limited Company and the rest is history! I’ve worked with some of the market leaders and biggest telecoms suppliers, that are working hard to build competition and help keep prices low for consumers.



Who inspired you?

I have worked with several key and important people along the way. I have learned to take the positives from each experience to be the manager I am today, but I am always striving to learn more and become a better version of myself. Currently, my small team of dedicated individuals inspire me more than ever. They manage to juggle lots of things, but their keen eye for detail and dedication to their roles is the key to the success of the business.



What does the future hold for your business?

Further expansion into Project & Street Works management, inspection and surveying. We aim to deal directly with Tier 1 and 2 contractors, trying to break the monopoly in the market!



HEADQUARTERS: Southampton

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 4

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Privately funded

WEBSITE URL: solentstreetworks.com

FOUNDER: Founder and Managing Director - Andrew Waight



