The Connected Britain Awards are back!

The Connected Britain Awards have become a regular and hotly contested element of the annual Connected Britain event, which returns to London on the 20-21 September 2022.



This year’s awards promise to be the best yet with fourteen categories, four of which are new for 2022 – including for the first time a Startup Award open to the disruptive organisations displaying their innovative solutions in the Connected Britain Startup Village.



To further enhance this year’s awards, we have strengthened the judging panel and now have twenty-five recognisable and expert faces assessing the entries, including the likes of Lorne Mitchell (Objective Designers), Karen Egan of EndersAnalysis, and Point Topics Oli Johnson.



The awards are open to organisations from across the connectivity landscape, including operators and altnets, local government, third sector and suppliers to the industry. In 2021 winners included CityFibre, Sunderland City Council, 5G Rural Dorset and ITS Technology Group – you can see the full list of winners here.



Entries are now open for this year’s awards, which remain free to enter for all organisations. Submissions must be submitted online by the 8th July 2022.



This years categories

• The Full Fibre ISP Innovation Award

• Enterprise Solution of the Year [NEW FOR 2022]

• The Sustainability Award

• Project Rollout Award

• Digital Council of the Year

• The Smart Places Award

• B2B Service Provider of the Year

• Broadband Provider of the Year

• Digital Skills Award

• The Access Innovation Award [NEW FOR 2022]

• The Industrial Innovation Award [NEW FOR 2022]

• The Barrier Removal Award

• The Community Improvement Award

• Startup Award



Winners will be named at Connected Britain on the 20 September 2022. To get involved visit totaltele.com/connectedbritain