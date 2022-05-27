BT partners with MTN for business service offerings

A new strategic partnership announced this week will see BT’s business services become available to MTN’s enterprise customers. The first service to become available will be a security operations centre (SOC) service, featuring a cloud-based platform for security incident and event management…

A new strategic partnership announced this week will see BT’s business services become available to MTN’s enterprise customers.

The first service to become available will be a security operations centre (SOC) service, featuring a cloud-based platform for security incident and event management. This will allow business customers to more effectively monitor and improve their cyber-security, improving the ways in which they prevent, detect, analyse, and respond to threats.

The service is provided on a subscription basis, with round-the-clock support from BT’s security team.

In addition to these new security offerings, the partnership will also see BT’s wider range of united communication and collaboration solutions, including wholesale voice, Microsoft Teams voice, and global SIP solutions.

“The world’s leading banks, healthcare providers, energy companies and governments put their trust in BT to connect and secure their operations. We look forward to working with MTN to bring the same cutting-edge services and solutions to businesses across the African continent,” said Alessandro Adriani, indirect sales director at BT.

Since 2020, BT’s enterprise unit has headed up by Rob Shuter, the previous CEO of MTN, which could well be one of the driving factors behind the the companies’ growing partnership.

In related BT news, it was announced this week that UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is invoking new government powers to investigate billionaire Patrick Drahi’s increased stake in the incumbent operator. The powers, granted by the National Security and Investment Act 2021, allow the minister to review any investment into business transactions that they believe could be a threat to national security.

