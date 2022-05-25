Amdocs buys Mycom OSI in $188m deal

This week, US software specialist Amdocs has announced the acquisition of UK-based Mycom OSI for $188 million, aiming to expand its service offerings with Mycom’s 5G assurance, automation, and analytics capabilities. Mycom OSI ’s service assurance suite comprises performance management…

This week, US software specialist Amdocs has announced the acquisition of UK-based Mycom OSI for $188 million, aiming to expand its service offerings with Mycom’s 5G assurance, automation, and analytics capabilities.

Mycom OSI ’s service assurance suite comprises performance management, fault management, and service quality management, and making use of AI and machine learning to detect and predict network anomalies. These cloud-native solutions are already used by numerous international customers on a SaaS basis.

Amdocs says that the incorporation of Mycom OSI’s capabilities alongside their own will allow them to provide end-to-end service and network orchestration services.

“This is a strategic growth move that builds on our other recent successful acquisitions in the network and cloud space and executes on three of our core strategic pillars: intelligent network automation, 5G, and cloud,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and CEO at Amdocs. “As the network and services of the 5G era become increasingly dynamic and complex, a holistic, end-to-end approach is key and can only be achieved with a powerful AI-backed assurance solution suite. That’s why we’re so excited to welcome the highly talented and dedicated MYCOM OSI team to Amdocs.”

Recent acquisitions by Amdocs that also focus on the cloud include Canadian cloud consulting firm Sourced for $75 million last year, as well as its more direct rival Openet for $180 million back in 2020.

Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is set to close in the Q4 of this year.

