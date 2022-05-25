Orange announces new CEOs for B2B and Africa & Middle East operations

The following changes will be implemented: Aliette Mousnier-Lompré is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business Services This appointment follows the departure of Helmut Reisinger in January 2022 and the interim period overseen with considerable commitment by Aliette. She will join the Group’s Executive Committee…

The following changes will be implemented:

Aliette Mousnier-Lompré is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business Services



This appointment follows the departure of Helmut Reisinger in January 2022 and the interim period overseen with considerable commitment by Aliette. She will join the Group’s Executive Committee. Operating in a rapidly changing sector impacted by pandemic, Aliette will take on responsibility for the transformation of Orange Business Services to provide enterprise customers with a fully integrated value proposition and to better support them in their digital transformation. This appointment has immediate effect.



Jérôme Hénique is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA)



He is currently Director of Operations and Deputy CEO of the Group’s regional subsidiary present in 18 countries in Africa and the Middle East. He will take over the management of the subsidiary from Alioune Ndiaye who wishes to concentrate on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Alioune Ndiaye will remain Non-executive Chairman of OMEA and will continue to play an active role in the governance of the entity. The Africa and Middle East region is currently one of the Group’s major growth engines. Numerous challenges lie ahead in the build-out of networks, in financial services and in the development of other new digital services. Jérôme Hénique will join the Group’s Executive Committee. This appointment will take effect from 1 July.

The other members of the Executive Committee all remain in their current roles.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange, said: “The changes announced today reflect the priorities for the next few months on which we must now accelerate. The B2B sector, as well as the Africa and Middle East segment, are two key markets for Orange. The successful transformation and development of our operations in these sectors will enable us to ensure sustainable growth going forward. I would also like to thank Alioune for his hard work, his achievements and his constant commitment as Chairman & CEO of Orange Middle East & Africa. I am happy to be able to continue to count on his contribution as Chairman.”