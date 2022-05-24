T-Mobile and Nokia team up for private 5G networks

Today, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced they will work together to develop 5G Private Mobile Networks and Hybrid Mobile Networks. Customers now have a flexible solution that delivers real-world results and next-level performance. Until T-Mobile's launch of 5G Advanced Network Solutions today – solutions outside of private 5G networks were a challenge. As America's 5G leader, with the nation's largest and fastest 5G network…

Today, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced they will work together to develop 5G Private Mobile Networks and Hybrid Mobile Networks. Customers now have a flexible solution that delivers real-world results and next-level performance.

Until T-Mobile's launch of 5G Advanced Network Solutions today – solutions outside of private 5G networks were a challenge. As America's 5G leader, with the nation's largest and fastest 5G network, T-Mobile and Nokia are stepping in to bring customers accessible 5G network services that deliver the right performance they need — offering major benefits over Wi-Fi or wired networks.

Current options like Wi-Fi or wired networks come with particular challenges as they have limited coverage (restricting scalability), limited capacity (restricting speed and reliability), and limited mobility (restricting usability). And 5G Advanced Network Solutions addresses each of these head on, using Nokia’s industry-leading equipment for T-Mobile’s Hybrid Mobile Network; and for T-Mobile’s Private Mobile Network solution, the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud Private Network solution.

Nokia and T-Mobile have been working together on 5G tests as part of T-Mobile's 5G Open Innovation Lab, so they share a history of pursuing advanced 5G applications. The Lab brings together global tech platform leaders, industry partners, and promising startups to help realize 5G's potential. Recognizing that 5G opportunities exist in all business contexts, Nokia and T-Mobile mentor startups to develop 5G proofs of concept and go to market strategies.

"Nokia is an established leader in end-to-end private wireless network solutions with extensive experience deploying private networks for enterprise and industry verticals," said Mishka Dehghan, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Product, and Solutions Engineering, T-Mobile Business Group. “We have a longstanding trusted partnership with Nokia for our nationwide mobile network, and we are excited to work with Nokia to help enterprises and industry verticals realize the immediate benefits of 5G as they digitalize their businesses and improve operations.”

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,200 leading enterprise customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. It has also extended its expertise to more than 450 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors, and has been cited by numerous industry analysts as the leading provider of private wireless networking worldwide.

“We have built our leadership position in private wireless networks by working with our valued partners," said Ed Cholerton, President of Nokia North America. “This extended partnership will help T-Mobile grow its enterprise customer base across a wide range of industries and enable state-of-the-art digital transformation with a secure and dependable private wireless network based on Nokia Digital Automation Cloud technology.”



