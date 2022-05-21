Sasho Veselinski to step down as G.Network CEO

Sasho Veselinski, Chief Executive and co-founder of the London based Full Fibre provider G.Network has decided to step down from the business for personal reasons 6 years after founding the company. Sasho has led G.Network from the initial concept of wishing to improve the poor state of London’s broadband connectivity to the company being one of the leading Full Fibre networks in UK…

Sasho Veselinski, Chief Executive and co-founder of the London based Full Fibre provider G.Network has decided to step down from the business for personal reasons 6 years after founding the company. Sasho has led G.Network from the initial concept of wishing to improve the poor state of London’s broadband connectivity to the company being one of the leading Full Fibre networks in UK.

The Company’s footprint now covers approaching 400k premises across inner London, including around 60% of the Boroughs of Westminster and Camden and is rapidly expanding across Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Islington, Hackney and other Inner London boroughs. In 6 short years, G.Network has grown to employing over 800 people and connecting many thousands of customers. The value of G.Network was never more evident than through the recent Covid lockdowns, where the company provided an essential service for the many families stuck working and schooling from home.

Sasho said: “With regret I have decided to step down as G.Network’s CEO for personal reasons. It has been my honour to be part the G.Network journey and I am immensely proud of what the company has achieved in such a short time. The G.Network project, which I conceived 6 years ago, is delivering a significant infrastructure upgrade for London and will provide future proofed full fibre connectivity to Londoners for many years to come. I would like to thank our shareholders, our partners, our customers and above all my colleagues throughout the company for the tremendous support they have given me over the 6 years.”

Sean Williams, Chairman of G.Network said, "G.Network is enormously indebted to Sasho, for his inspiration, leadership, and for seeing and grasping the fibre opportunity in London. It would not exist without him nor be the substantial business it is today. He has led the business from nothing, through multiple rounds of fund-raising, the construction of a network passing approaching 400,000 premises and the building of a high calibre team at all levels. He leaves the business in excellent shape for the future. It is a record to be proud of and a lasting legacy for London for decades to come.”

Co-founder and current COO, David Sangster, will take over as interim CEO until a permanent successor is appointed.

G.Network will be participating at this year's Connected Britain, taking place at the Business Design Centre in London on 20th and 21st September. David Sangster, COO and new interim CEO will be joining a panel discussion on "Reducing barriers to successful rollout". To find out more information on how to attend, head to the event website.