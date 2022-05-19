Deutsche Telekom’s joint venture GlasfaserPlus secures fibre funding

The funding round, the first for the joint venture, is part of Deutsche Telekom’s broader strategy of primarily funding the joint venture&rsquo…

The funding round, the first for the joint venture, is part of Deutsche Telekom’s broader strategy of primarily funding the joint venture’s rollout plans through bank funding, enabling the incumbent operator to focus its own fibre budget on in-house Gigabit plans.

Formally announced late last year, GlasfaserPlus, which aims to provide FTTP connectivity to 4 million premises within Germany by 2028, has already begun work on local projects in Hesse & Rhineland-Palatinate following the securing of European Commission approval for the joint venture earlier this year.

GlasfaserPlus is one of two joint ventures Deutsche Telekom has in place, alongside the regional venture Glasfaser Nordwest with EWE, and there are indications that further joint ventures, both within Germany and in other markets are being planned, as the operator seeks to rapidly spread out its FTTP footprint by 2024.