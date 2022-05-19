The importance of submarine cable channel planning

Different submarine cable capacity consumption models

When bandwidth demands were comparatively low (compared to today) in the pre-ICP days, sub-lambda services were commonly sold carried by 5Gb/s to 10Gbs wavelengths. As bandwidth demands surged with the growth of the Internet, wavelengths became the currency of network services where end-users purchased entire wavelengths typically operating at 10Gb/s or 100Gb/s rates, still commonly used today.

For end-users with massive capacity demands, such as ICPs, entire fiber pairs were purchased from wholesalers. For routes where an entire fiber pair was unavailable for purchase or for end-users needing more than a few wavelengths but less than an entire fiber pair, optical spectrum is available. In this acquired spectrum, services are managed by the submarine cable operator or end-users themselves. What network services are available on a submarine route will depend on the cables present and the associated portfolio of services offered by wholesalers along the route.

Evolving from fixed grid submarine cables

Historically, optical submarine networks used a “fixed grid” spacing that dictated channel placements. The available optical bandwidth of the submarine cable was split (initially) based on fixed filter technology limitations where each channel had to match its allocated spectrum slot, which also dictated how much capacity the channel could carry.

With the advent of DWDM, the definition of specific channel slots within the available bandwidth was extended to grids based on 12.5 GHz, defined in the ITU-T G.694.1 “Spectral Grids for WDM Applications: DWDM Frequency Grid” Recommendation. This frequency grid, anchored to 193.1 THz, supports a variety of fixed channel spacings ranging from 12.5 GHz to 100 GHz. Smaller channel grid spacing means more channels can be packed into available spectrum, although modem technology and the Shannon Limit ultimately dictate both channel and aggregate cable capacity.

The ITU-T G.694.1 Recommendation was enhanced to include a ‘flexible grid’ allowing mixed bit rate or mixed modulation format transmission systems to allocate frequency slots of different spectral widths. For example, a mix 37.5 GHz and 50 GHz channels could be allocated anywhere in the allowable optical spectrum. This allowed for cable operators to use newer Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE) modems offering new modulation schemes.

Early flexible grid systems, actually just fixed grid systems with a new grid, were well-suited to modems based on legacy Intensity-Modulation Direct Detection (IMDD) modems leveraging fixed Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX) structures, which resulted in relatively simple channel planning. However, it was still limited to a specific frequency and a slot width granularity of 12.5 GHz, which quickly became unsuitable once coherent optical detection technology was introduced into newer SLTE modems.