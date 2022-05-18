CityFibre’s FTTP network now larger than Virgin Media’s

Today, reports have confirmed that CityFibre has overtaken Virgin Media O2 as the second largest provider of FTTP services in the UK. According to Think Broadband, CityFibre’s most recent audit shows the company to have reached a total of 1,083,888 premises passed…

Today, reports have confirmed that CityFibre has overtaken Virgin Media O2 as the second largest provider of FTTP services in the UK.

According to Think Broadband, CityFibre’s most recent audit shows the company to have reached a total of 1,083,888 premises passed, compared to Virgin Media’s 1,076,721.

CityFibre passed its first 1 million premises back in November last year and since then have been continuing to accelerate their rollout, aiming to cover 8 million premises by 2025 with an investment of £4 billion.

The speed at which CityFibre has been rolling out FTTP is reflected by the Think Broadband report, which noted that 11,555 premises had been added since the last audit; Virgin Media, on the other hand, had added just 210.

Taking first place from Openreach, however, will be a much more difficult affair. Openreach currently has over 6 million premises passed with FTTP and has ambitious plans to connect 25 million by the end of 2026 as part of £15 billion rollout scheme.

Virgin Media O2, meanwhile, is planning to cover 23 million premises by 2027. In December last year, the company announced that it had finished upgrading its entire network to DOCSIS 3.1 technology, meaning that the company’s entire footprint of 15.5 million premises is capable of delivering gigabit services.

In related news, likely coming as a result of the speed of CityFibre’s expansion, more and more ISPs are beginning to sign up for CityFibre’s nationwide services, with Zen and Giganet joining existing partners TalkTalk and Vodafone in recent months.



