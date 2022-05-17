Verizon Business and Visionable accelerate connected healthcare through new technology centre

Verizon Business has teamed up with a leading UK based health technology company, Visionable, alongside support from Capgemini and Juniper Networks to open a technology-led centre dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technology for patient-centric care. Based in Kent, this centre offers the chance for visitors to experience the opportunities technology provides in transforming the patient care journey. The new technologies on display include Verizon’s private 5G and AI-driven secure networks from Juniper. The idea being to see this technology in a healthcare context and demonstrate the benefits of collaborating on next…

Verizon Business has teamed up with a leading UK based health technology company, Visionable, alongside support from Capgemini and Juniper Networks to open a technology-led centre dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technology for patient-centric care. Based in Kent, this centre offers the chance for visitors to experience the opportunities technology provides in transforming the patient care journey.

The new technologies on display include Verizon’s private 5G and AI-driven secure networks from Juniper. The idea being to see this technology in a healthcare context and demonstrate the benefits of collaborating on next-generation connectivity within relevant healthcare environments. The areas they look to cover include General Practices, consulting rooms, emergency services, care homes, patient homes, and rehabilitation centres.

On Verizon’s website Scott Lawrence, Group Vice President of Verizon Business in Europe, states: “In order to accelerate change in how healthcare is delivered, it is crucial that healthcare organizations come together and witness these transformational applications firsthand” and describes the centre as having “been developed to provide a dedicated space for professionals to see connected healthcare in action, and more importantly, work together as a community to build new applications and use cases. This collaboration will help revolutionize how healthcare is delivered.”

The subject of collaboration is a key theme of this demonstration with the centre able to act as a dedicated collaboration hub to encourage co-creation of technology concepts so partners can develop innovative solutions for the future of healthcare.

“The Connected Healthcare Center will enable collaboration between healthcare professionals and global technology partners to ideate & co-create new models of care for the future delivery of healthcare services, which we believe will benefit millions of patients worldwide.” said Alan Lowe, CEO, Visionable.

Verizon have outlined how “demonstration zones” will showcase the following:

- Patient home / care home / virtual ward: Virtual wards that provide a digital end-to-end journey from remote patient monitoring to specialist patient support and patient-led peer-to-peer support.

- Connected emergency services: Wearable technology to communicate with remote clinicians and the use of video, diagnostic and data feeds to quickly share information with specialist clinicians via a connected device in the responder vehicle.

- General Practice surgery: Use of multi-screen, multi-feed, collaboration platforms in delivering informed collaborative patient / citizen care.

- Hospital ward: The digitalization of care pathways for faster diagnosis and improved patient outcomes to Multidisciplinary teams (MDT) collaboration

- Rehabilitation center: Enabling virtual group consultations between a care provider and a group of people/patients to support recovery post-discharge.

The message is clear, this strategic partnership aims to make connected healthcare a reality displaying exactly how Verizon and Visionable can allow healthcare professionals to securely access data, collaborate with one another, and share resources.

The impact of connected healthcare was highlighted by Lynne A. Dunbrack, Group Vice President, Public Sector for IDC who said, “5G technology with its performance enhancements of increased speed, reduced latency, and improved density will enable expansion of care everywhere use cases. Healthcare organizations are starting to leverage a wide range of connected health technologies to provide urgent, chronic, and preventive care to patients on-demand anytime and anywhere to provide convenient access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services.”

The centre has an additional purpose to add credence to Verizon’s broader vision to partner with startups, universities, enterprises, and governments to explore how 5G can disrupt and transform a variety of industries.

