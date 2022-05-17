How 5G is helping to deliver the perfect pint

Whether CAMRA (Campaign for real ale) would approve is not entirely clear but Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia says their latest collaboration with University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is helping "optimize the brewing process and move ever closer to achieving the perfect pint".



The world's first private wireless and 5G connected digital microbrewery utilises a cloud-based digital twin of an actual brewery to optimize the brewing process. The Nano-Brewery in the project is part of an international production network, with an identical physical twin set up in TU Dortmund University in Germany - ensuring this is truly global brewing! The 5G connected brewery captures and monitors production data at every step of the brewing process and uses this data, together with data from the physical twin in Dortmund and a digital twin in the cloud, to optimize the process.



Professor Jochen Deuse, Director of Centre for Advanced Manufacturing at UTS, said: “Our goal is to promote Industry 4.0 principles to local industry by offering a testbed that gives partners the keys to improve their own manufacturing processes and gain business intelligence."



5G connectivity for the microbrewery is provided by Nokia’s FastMile 5G Gateways connected to a campus-wide Nokia Digital Automation Cloud 5G Standalone private wireless network. The private wireless 5G network is part of the on-site Nokia 5G Futures Lab and also supports other Industry 4.0 projects within Tech Lab such as the Australian Government-funded Nokia/UTS 5G Connected Cobots project.