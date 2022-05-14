Connectivity in the APAC region set to be boosted by the SEA-H2X subsea system

The new 5,000km SEA-H2X system will connect Hong Kong, Hainan, the Philippines, Thailand, East Malaysia, and Singapore. There will also be options to extend onwards to Vietnam…

The new 5,000km SEA-H2X system will connect Hong Kong, Hainan, the Philippines, Thailand, East Malaysia, and Singapore. There will also be options to extend onwards to Vietnam, West Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia. The cable is expected to be ready for service in 2024.

China Mobile International, China Unicom Global, Converge ICT Solutions, and PPTEL SEA H2X have reconfirmed their plans to build and operate the cable. HMN Tech has been appointed to implement the design, manufacturing, and deployment of the system.

SEA-H2X will consist of at least 8 fibre-pairs between Hong Kong and Singapore, with a design capacity of 160 terabits per second. The cable will employ an open model allowing for the option to select Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE) from third-party vendors in the future. HMN Tech’s advanced Branching Unit (BU) and Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexer (ROADM) will also offer SEA-H2X the flexibility of electrical power and optical fibre switches across multiple locations.