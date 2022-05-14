Guidelines for residential Wi-Fi sensing published by the WBA

Wi-Fi networks in the home are set to become more interactive after the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) published new deployment guidelines on Wi-Fi Sensing which will enable new applications and revenue streams in markets such as home security…

Wi-Fi Sensing is set to become an integral part of the smart home concept tapping into a previously ignored source of artificial intelligence for preventative and analytics-driven solutions. The technology uses existing Wi-Fi signals to sense motion making Wi-Fi networks more interactive. The benefits to the user fall into multiple areas including convenience, peace of mind, health insights, and privacy.

CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, Tiago Rodrigues, believes this could be a great boost for Wi-Fi service providers giving them a foundation to expand into a wide variety of exciting new markets, including health care, home security and building automation.