Giganet joins Vodafone. Zen, TalkTalk in going nationwide with CityFibre

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent Full Fibre platform, and Giganet, a rapidly-growing and award-winning Internet Service Provider (ISP), have agreed a major expansion to their strategic partnership. Under the terms of the new deal, Giganet will make their Full Fibre offering available across CityFibre’s entire eight million home nationwide rollout. The new agreement builds on the initial partnership first announced in 2020…

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent Full Fibre platform, and Giganet, a rapidly-growing and award-winning Internet Service Provider (ISP), have agreed a major expansion to their strategic partnership. Under the terms of the new deal, Giganet will make their Full Fibre offering available across CityFibre’s entire eight million home nationwide rollout.

The new agreement builds on the initial partnership first announced in 2020, in which Giganet committed to launching its services across 27 of CityFibre’s network locations. Giganet has since seen significant consumer interest and take-up, prompting it to extend its offering across CityFibre’s full nationwide footprint. On completion, CityFibre’s £4bn investment programme will deliver dense Full Fibre infrastructure across 285 cities, towns and locations by 2025.

CityFibre’s network currently passes more than 1.5m homes, and over 1.3m of those are today able to order Full Fibre broadband with a connection in as little as five working days. Giganet will continue to bring its hyperfast and reliable broadband services to market in new locations throughout 2022 and it is expected that its services will be available to all homes across the entire CityFibre footprint within the next twelve months.

Jarlath Finnegan, Chief Executive Officer at Giganet, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with CityFibre in order to connect even more towns, cities and villages to our award-winning brand of full fibre. Following a fantastic customer uptake from our initial CityFibre locations, the UK has made no secret of how much they appreciate reliable connectivity and excellent customer service from an ISP. We’re offering a chance to not only upgrade to a better home broadband connection, but to a better level of service all round.

“To show how serious we are about building customer trust, our contracts have no exit fees and we have frozen prices till at least 2023, despite price hikes across much of the industry. This guarantees our home broadband customers will pay the same monthly charge for the lifetime of their contracts. That means no price rises for at least a year, and customers choose to stay because of our service, not our terms of contract.”

Greg Mesch, Chief Executive Officer at CityFibre, said: “Giganet is an exciting and innovative Full Fibre ISP that’s making real headway as it brings market-leading Full Fibre broadband to consumers. They understand the unique opportunity that a carrier-neutral provider like CityFibre can offer, as well as the technical and commercial advantages of our network. That’s why we’re delighted to be their network provider of choice wherever we build.”



How is CityFibre's growth affecting the ISP dynamics in the UK? Find out at this year's live Connected Britain event