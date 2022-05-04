Jurassic Fibre halves prices in response to cost-of-living crisis

Today, Jurassic Fibre has announced that it has slashed the price of all of its broadband packages by 50% until the 30th June this year, aiming to reduce the burden on customers affected by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. “People across the Southwest have been particularly hit by the national increase in living costs…

“People across the Southwest have been particularly hit by the national increase in living costs. There is a huge regional divide on energy bill charges, with standing order charges for residents in the Southwest rising by double that of other areas in the UK,” explained Jurassic Fibre’s chief customer officer, Sarah Howells.

“Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that over half a million people of working age in the Southwest are currently living in poverty, and our region has some of the most deprived areas in the UK. It is vital that we all do what we can to support those in need and address this regional disparity.

"We understand many people may feel shocked and concerned at the news of energy bills rising, so we want to do our bit to show our support for local families and help keep utility bills low by reducing our prices. Our half price offer, which is redeemable on all our packages until 30th June 2022, will make ultrafast full fibre broadband more affordable for everyone.”

In the same announcement, Jurassic Fibre noted that they had passed 75,000 homes with full fibre in the Southwest, with the latest towns to be connected including Crediton and Dorchester.

The company is backed by a £250 million investment from Fern Trading Limited and is aiming to increase this figure to 350,000 premises passed by the end of 2024.

Jurassic Fibre is not the only operator to be taking note of the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on its customer base. For example, late last month, Vodafone and the Trussell Trust reported a significant increase in requests for free or more affordable digital connectivity, highlighting the potential for economic strain to create a digital divide.