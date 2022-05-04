How technology can drive innovation in physical industries

To date digital ICT has focused largely on non-physical industry with only 30% of investment going into areas such as manufacturing, transport, health and education. But over the next 10 year all that is set to change, says Nokia's Lee Hargadon, with around 65% of investment in digital transformation focusing on physical industry.



Lee, who is Nokia's Head of Enterprise & Public Sector, UK & Ireland, was speaking with Total Telecom at the recent Connected North event in Manchester and went on to talk about the importance of connectivity to private mobile networks and 5G enabled tech, such as AI, cloud and edge computing.



Also during the interview Lee spoke about some of the examples being seen in the North of England, including in areas such as renewables and supply chain.







If you are interested in talking more about these subjects, Nokia are Diamond sponsors at the Connected Britain event - organised by Total Telecom - which takes place in London on the 21-22 September 2022. For more information visit www.totaltele.com/connectedbritain