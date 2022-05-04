Wednesday, 04 May 2022

Capitalising on the enterprise data opportunity for telcos

Total Telecom Staff
Tuesday 03 May 22

Data is the telco industry’s gold, and as such, telcos are working closely with their enterprise customers to explore how new data-centric service offerings can help drive their transformation journeys

As data becomes more “cloudified” and distributed, getting key components such as connectivity, orchestration, and governance right, is crucial.

According to Dean Bubley, Founder of Disruptive Analysis: “There is a growing overlap between network ownership and data-centric creation and services propositions. Traditional telcos, new classes of service providers and enterprises with their own private networks will all exploit the closer intersection between cloud-based compute, storage and connectivity.”

"Telcos recognise that their B2B relationships are where there is real potential for growth - and data is at the heart of the value proposition. Whether that's edge network data, IoT data, or data applications themselves, service providers are increasingly looking to sell data-centric propositions to their enterprise customers," adds Anthony Behan, Managing Director - Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment Industries at Cloudera.

Seeking to shed light on how telcos and their enterprise customers can capitalise on the data opportunity, Anthony and Dean will be taking a deep dive into the subject alongside speakers from du, Axiata Enterprise, and STL Partners on 4th May at 11am BST (online).

Dean Bubley, Founder, Disruptive Analysis

Anthony Behan, Managing Director - Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment Industries, Cloudera

Dr. Ayman ElNashar, VP and Head - Technology Architecture, Research and Development, du

Dr. Tomek Gerszberg, CTO, Axiata Enterprise

Moderator: Amy Cameron, Principal Analyst, STL Partners

Join Total Telecom and Cloudera online on 4th May at 11am BST to understand “Enterprise data in the 5G era”. Available live and on-demand for all registrants, don’t miss out and book your free place now.

 

