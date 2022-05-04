Capitalising on the enterprise data opportunity for telcos

As data becomes more “cloudified” and distributed, getting key components such as connectivity, orchestration, and governance right, is crucial. According to Dean Bubley, Founder of Disruptive Analysis: “There is a growing overlap between network ownership and data…

As data becomes more “cloudified” and distributed, getting key components such as connectivity, orchestration, and governance right, is crucial.

According to Dean Bubley, Founder of Disruptive Analysis: “There is a growing overlap between network ownership and data-centric creation and services propositions. Traditional telcos, new classes of service providers and enterprises with their own private networks will all exploit the closer intersection between cloud-based compute, storage and connectivity.”

"Telcos recognise that their B2B relationships are where there is real potential for growth - and data is at the heart of the value proposition. Whether that's edge network data, IoT data, or data applications themselves, service providers are increasingly looking to sell data-centric propositions to their enterprise customers," adds Anthony Behan, Managing Director - Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment Industries at Cloudera.

