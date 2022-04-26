Ireland on track to becoming one of the most fibre connected countries in the world.

Ireland has taken a leap forward in connectivity after eir reported it has passed more than 800,000 homes and businesses with its Gigabit Fibre Network. Combined with the Government’s National Broadband Plan, this means that Ireland is on track to becoming one of the most fibre connected countries in the world with eir delivering super-fast Gigabit broadband to 84% of premises in Ireland.



Eavann Murphy, Managing Director of Open eir Wholesale, stated: "Our purpose is to connect for a better Ireland, and we do this by building world class fibre networks for the people of Ireland. We are extremely proud of the scale and pace of this FTTH network build, and I think it is particularly remarkable that approximately 400,000 of these homes and businesses were passed during the pandemic. We are building a future-proofed network capable of delivering speeds of 2Gbps straight to the customer’s home, across all cities, every town and almost every village in the country."



eir have invested €1 billion capital investment programme to transform and expand its fixed and mobile network. Upon completion eir’s Gigabit Fibre Network will reach all parts of Ireland, providing 1.9m homes and businesses with access to future-proof FTTH technology.



Murphy further said “I am very proud that we are building this wholesale fibre network for all of Ireland. As a wholesale business, we deliver choice with 40+ service providers selling our network to both consumers and businesses.”