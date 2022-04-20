Hyperoptic hits the streets as it expands network

This investment will see Hyperoptic connecting all types of buildings, including terraced houses, maisonettes, converted houses and detached properties. Hyperoptic’s full fibre network now passes over 825,000 homes and businesses, and serves over 230,000 customers. Throughout 2022 it is accelerating its rollout…

This investment will see Hyperoptic connecting all types of buildings, including terraced houses, maisonettes, converted houses and detached properties.



Hyperoptic’s full fibre network now passes over 825,000 homes and businesses, and serves over 230,000 customers. Throughout 2022 it is accelerating its rollout, with plans to lay more than 1,500km of fibre to connect an additional 400,000 homes and businesses.



Hyperoptic initially focused on connecting large blocks of flats (multi dwelling units). As it scaled, the company evolved its business model to service smaller sites, as well as new build housing developments. Openreach’s Physical Infrastructure Access products (PIA) are a key enabler for Hyperoptic’s future network investment. As one of the first network operators to use PIA, Hyperoptic has standardised its approach to using existing duct and pole infrastructure, whilst minimising disruption and roadworks.



It has already rolled out its full fibre network across Shepherd’s Bush, Hammersmith, Kensington in West London and Poplar, Wapping, Canary Wharf in East London, as well as Manchester city centre and Edinburgh. It is also actively rolling out in Maida Vale, St John’s Wood, North Kensington, Notting Hill, Shoreditch, Southwark, Bermondsey, Brixton, Liverpool city centre and Glasgow.



Planning has already been completed to commence rollout in Fulham and Pimlico, Willesden Green, Holloway, Hackney and Balham and Clapham. Future plans are already well progressed in locations including Peckham, Surrey Quays, Catford, Walthamstow and Islington.



Aurélie Canales, Chief Transformation and Major Products Officer, Hyperoptic: “Over the last couple of years we have scaled the processes needed to expand our full fibre network – ensuring we deliver a great installation and customer experience. We are very excited to continue accelerating rollout and bring future-proofed connectivity to even more communities.”



Hyperoptic’s network is now live across 57 towns and cities in the UK. It is aiming to pass two million homes by the end of 2023.



