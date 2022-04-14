Deutsche Telkom preparing to sell stake in tower biz

Towards the end of 2021, Deutsche Telekom’s CEO, Timotheus Höttges, announced during an investor conference that he was interested in finding a partner for the company’s tower business, with media reports later suggesting that a stake sale in the unit was imminent. Analysts have previously suggested that Telekom’s roughly 40,600 towers, could be worth up to €18 billion. Now, just days after Deutsche Telekom started the official sales process for the unit…

Towards the end of 2021, Deutsche Telekom’s CEO, Timotheus Höttges, announced during an investor conference that he was interested in finding a partner for the company’s tower business, with media reports later suggesting that a stake sale in the unit was imminent.

Analysts have previously suggested that Telekom’s roughly 40,600 towers, could be worth up to €18 billion.

Now, just days after Deutsche Telekom started the official sales process for the unit, reports are suggesting that the operator has already been inundated with bids for take a stake in its German towerco, Deutsche Funkturm. The unit controls around 33,4000 towers across Germany.

According to the report, Vantage Towers and a consortium of KKR and GIP has submitted bids to purchase either 51% equity in the business, or a majority stake.

Spanish infrastructure giant Cellnex, which has been on an enormous towerco acquisition spree in recent years, has also made a bid, though they are only seeking a majority stake.

The report also suggests that American Tower Corp has submitted a bid, though the size of the stake sought was not noted.

Deutsche Telekom has hired Goldman Sachs to advise them on their options regarding these approaches and reportedly hopes to sign a deal for its tower assets by the middle of the year, assuming regulatory approval.

It should be noted that this approval, however, is far from guaranteed.

A tie up with Vantage Towers, for example, would leave the German tower assets of both Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom in the hands of a single company, making them a runaway market leader and potentially stifling future competition. As a result, such a move would come under major scrutiny from European regulators.

According to Reuters sources, such a merger would require “a package of remedies including asset disposals to win the blessing of European regulators”.

Nonetheless, Vantage Towers has been vocally enthusiastic about such a deal’s potential, even fending off approaches from private equity investors in favour of waiting for a possible deal with Funkturm or another major European towerco, such as Orange’s Totem.

One the other hand, the sale of a minority stake in Funkturm would be far less likely to run into regulatory red tape and thus may be the more attractive option for Deutsche Telekom.

In fact, a cash injection from any stake sale would be quite timely, with the company today announcing that it has spent $2.4 billion to increase their stake in T-Mobile from 48.4%. According to a company statement, this investment was largely facilitated by the €4 billion windfall from the sale of T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of Consortium of Apax and Warburg Pincus last year.

The stake increase leaves the Deutsche Telekom just a stone’s throw away from majority control of the T-Mobile, something that Höttges has been driving the company’s board of directors towards since last year.

