Telenet partners with Netcracker on its digital transformation journey

Telenet has announced that it has selected to deploy Netcracker Technology’s Online Charging System (OCS) as part of its ongoing digital transformation programme. Netcracker’s Digital BSS solution, of which OCS is a part, will offer Telenet converged single-stack support for both fixed and wireless services.

By integrating multiple IT stacks and upgrading to OCS, the Belgian operator will be able to improve its time to market, offer an omnichannel experience for its customers and reduce overall costs.

Micha Berger, CTO at Telenet commented: “Integrating our customers onto a single BSS platform is a big challenge, but with Netcracker as our strategic partner, we’ve been able to manage all the steps very well and realize business benefits, including lower costs. Netcracker’s converged BSS stack, including OCS, has given us the flexibility and capabilities to support our customers with an optimized digital experience.”

Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy added: “This is the most recent phase in a long-term, trusted partnership with Telenet, which has undergone numerous mergers and acquisitions and other business changes that have presented challenges and complexities with their IT systems. Our work with Telenet keeps the focus on how to quickly realize business benefits, such as lower total cost of ownership and a simplified deployment, while continuing to provide a stellar customer experience and the flexibility and agility to adapt to future requirements.”



