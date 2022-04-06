Creating a new 'norm' for the subsea cable industry

Sustainability is a key priority at the moment. What does a “sustainable” submarine cable market look like to you?

In recent years the effects of global climate change and environmental degradation have become clear to all of us. The 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development (SDGs) developed by the United Nations address this, alongside a much wider spectrum of areas affecting sustainability, such as poverty, gender equality, consumption & production and economic growth. In our industry in particular we need address sustainability within the supply chain, from materials and manufacturing to recycling, from alternative types of vessel fuel to use of renewable energy. Owners also need to employ the same concepts within their operations – from Data Centre to office block – sustainable working practices should now be commonplace.

What are your predictions for the subsea industry over the next 12-18 months?

I think we can expect to see the on-going construction and implementation of the many new planned and funded projects that have been discussed over the last few years. What will be very interesting is to see where and how new routes start to develop, if and when they do. There has been a lot of trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific focus of late, and developments in Europe and the Middle East are in full swing. Where will the market drive new subsea builds next, and will there be the same level of momentum to deliver multiple diverse SDM systems along similar routes?

Supply limitations and increased demand has driven price increases throughout the supply chain, and in some cases been the cause of delay. It is perhaps time to take stock on where new connectivity is actually required, assess the real scale of the capacity that is needed and develop projects based on realistic delivery timescales; after all nobody likes a signed contract that never comes into force, or a plan of work that cannot be met.

There is still a lot of important work to be performed by the subsea cable industry to educate, communicate and collaborate with governments, permitting & environmental agencies and other seabed users to ensure that systems can continue to be successfully deployed and operated without risk or delay. We have all seen how issues within these areas can affect cable projects, and we all have a duty of care to act in the best interests of our community, as well as the global community at large.

From a technological standpoint there have been great strides made in the last five years from ROADM BUs to SDM to Aluminium cable, and as much as I long to see what’s next, the cautious part of me would like to see all these new technologies bedded down before we take our next leap forwards. It has been great to see the system suppliers challenged by the hyperscalers to develop more innovative technologies, and I am pleased that all of the main turnkey vendors have risen to the challenge.